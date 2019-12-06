EVART — People from all over Michigan came to Lit Provisioning Centers in Evart today to be some of the first to buy some recreational marijuana.
Starting with a crowd of around 30 people, the center had people lining up as early as 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 and the crowd only continued to grow throughout the day.
"I would say we have hundreds of people so far," Lume President and COO Doug Hellyar.
With more business anticipated throughout the day, Hellyar said the business will be open until 10 p.m.
"We have to, per the city, close up shop by 11 p.m.," he said. "So we will cut the line of at 10 p.m. and service as many people as we can after that. We just need to allow for enough time to be shut down at 11 p.m."
For more on Lit's recreational opening day, pick up the weekend edition of the Cadillac News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.