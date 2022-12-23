Red meat production
Commercial red meat production n Michigan totaled 111.4 million pounds in October 2022, up 10 percent from October 2021.
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.76 billion pounds in October, up slightly from the 4.75 billion pounds produced in October 2021.
Beef producers, at 2.40 billion pounds, was 2 percent above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.9 million head, up 2 percent from October 2021. The average live weight was down 1 pound from the previous year, at 14,375 pounds.
Veal production totaled 4.5 million pounds, 1 percent below October a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 30,400 head, down 14 percent from October 2021. The average live weight was up 34 pounds from last year, at 259 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.34 billion pounds, down 1 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 10.9 million head, down 1 percent from October 2021. The average live weight was 122 pounds, up 1 pound from October a year ago.
January to October 2022 commercial red meat production was 46.2 billion pounds, down slightly from 2021. Accumulated beef production was up 2 percent from last year, veal was up 3 percent, pork was down 2 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 5 percent.
