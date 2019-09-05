REED CITY — The Reed City Police Department is reaching out to the public after a Boy Scouts monument was vandalized.
The four stone monument that sits between Rambadt and Westerburg parks was found damaged and missing the hammered bronze Fleur De Lis that normally sits below the monument.
Of the four stones that make up the monument, the bear stone was found with a chunk missing from a corner and the tiger stone was found broken into several pieces.
The Reed City police department is seeking the public's assistance in locating those responsible for the damaged and theft. Anyone who has information should call the Reed City Police Department at 231-832-3743.
