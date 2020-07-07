REED CITY — With an all-clear from the health department, Reed City has lifted its boil water advisory.
Lifting the ban early Tuesday, July 7, residents on the 400, 500 and 600 block of West Church Avenue and all of Hillside are no longer under the advisory.
The advisory was put in place after a pipe burst on Friday, July 3 causing settled rust to move through the system.
"(The advisory) was just a safety precaution so residents can use the water for cooking and things like that," Reed City Department of Public Works Superintendent Rich Rehkopf said. "The water was fine for showering."
Rehkopf said he has not received any water discoloration complaints since Saturday.
