Reed City schools are closing today, Friday, Dec. 6 due to a power outage at the high school and middle school.
Latest News
- Cadillac girls cruise past Reed City
- Muzzleloading season means one more shot at a buck
- Wexford County man faces federal child pornography charges
- Legislature OKs undoing budget vetoes; both sides optimistic
- Area cities struggle to take advantage of state grant dollars to enhance neighborhoods
- Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority sets public meeting
- Toy, clothing drive hosted this weekend by Cadillac Athletic Department
- 17-year-old takes 2 pleas including one for CSC offense
Most Popular
Articles
- 3,000 people donate to Manton motel burn victim, raising $150K in matter of days
- 84-year-old Cadillac man bags 400-pound black bear near Mesick
- Cadillac woman accepts pleas in multiple drug-related cases
- Hollie Olson of Cadillac recognized as an Inspirational Hero
- BREAKING: Court sides with township over Nestle zoning issue
- Reviewing economic success stories in Cadillac
- Martha Root
- Munson earns trauma designation
- School closings for Tuesday
- Reed City School District superintendent resigns
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.