• Officers were dispatched to a two-car property damage accident. There was minor damage and no injuries reported.
• Officers were dispatched to a business for the larceny of a box of Vapes. A juvenile suspect has been identified and the matter is under investigation.
• Officers responded to a complaint of a possible missing juvenile. The juvenile was found safe and no further investigation was needed.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of alcohol being consumed in public. A 34-year-old man was issued an appearance citation for Public Consumption of Alcohol under City Ordinance.
• Officers were dispatched to a possible truancy issue with a student. Upon arrival, it was discovered this incident was a disagreement between the step-father and son. After speaking with the student, he was given a ride to school.
• Officers took a report of threats between neighbors. The matter is unfounded at this time.
• Officers issued a vaping citation to a 16-year-old juvenile
• Officers were requested to assist Osceola County Deputies regarding a disorderly patient who needed mental health help. This assist was completed without incident.
• Officers were called to a situation with a disorderly patient who wanted to leave the facility. After speaking with the patient, the man had calmed down and the situation was under control.
• While investigating an unrelated case, an officer made contact with a suspect who was wanted on a warrant from another county. While speaking with the woman, the officer observed visible signs of drug abuse. When asked about this, the suspect took off on foot. The officer was able to locate her and she was turned over to the neighboring county without further incident.
• Officers were dispatched to perform a well-being check on a man who had just lost both parents. Contact was made and it was found his phone was not working. His relative was notified of the situation.
• Officers took a report of larceny from a residence. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers were dispatched to a call of a disorderly and possible suicidal juvenile. The individual was non-compliant and extremely loud and agitated. Once the student had been calmed, he was transported to the local hospital for medical evaluation.
• Officers were dispatched to a residence for a possible assault. Contact was made with both juveniles involved, as well as witnesses. The matter remains under investigation.
• Officers were dispatched to a two-car property damage accident. No injuries were reported.
• Officers received a report of a juvenile stating they were molested by a family member years prior. The matter was turned over to the jurisdiction they were living in at that time.
• Officers responded to a residence after receiving a complaint from the Fire Department of an illegal bonfire in the city. He was issued a citation under city ordinance.
• Officers found a bicycle along the road and brought it back to the department as found property. If you are missing an adult size bicycle, please call the RCPD to identify it.
• Officers were called to a suspicious situation regarding parking. The officer made contact and nothing criminal was found to be happening.
• Officers served an abatement notice for an inoperable vehicle. Upon contact with a second tenant of the residence, an additional will be served for a second vehicle.
• Officers responded to a verbal altercation between a husband and wife who had recently separated. The man left prior to the officer’s arrival. After speaking with the female, it was determined she did not feel threatened and she was not worried of him coming back and causing any more trouble. Case is closed.
• Officers arrested a 26-year-old man, on outstanding warrants for Contempt of Court and Larceny. He was lodged at the Osceola County Jail without incident.
• Officers were called to a local apartment complex involving a suspicious man hanging out and drinking alcohol. After making contact with him, it was determined he was from out of town, had been left by some individuals and had no means of transportation. The man was served a trespass notice and transported where he could get a motel for the night.
• Officers were requested to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department regarding a woman with children acting strange at a gas station. It was found that the woman had not slept for a few days and showed no signs of being intoxicated. Her boyfriend arrived and drove her and the children.
• Officers took a report of illegal dumping of trash. The matter is under investigation.
