Monday, Nov. 29
• The school liaison officer issued a citation to two juveniles. One for use of marijuana and the other for minor in possession of tobacco.
• Officers took a report of a suspicious package containing an unknown electronic part. Upon investigation, the company had shipped another customer’s package to the woman accidentally. The item was not dangerous.
• The school liaison officer issued a citation to a juvenile for being in possession and using a vape device.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of domestic assault. The caller stated one of his tenants had thrown a cup of water at him. The matter has been submitted to the Prosecuting Attorney’s office for review.
• Officers were dispatched to an injury accident where a vehicle had run off the road. Upon investigation, the 23-year-old female driver was arrested for Operating While Impaired Second Offense. Injuries were limited to a bruised knee. The vehicle was towed and suffered minor damage.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
• Officers were dispatched to an abandoned vehicle at an apartment complex. The owner arrived and was advised to contact management to prevent the vehicle being towed. The owner had been served notice but neglected to get a parking permit as required.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
• Officers arrested a 26-year-old man on an outstanding bench warrant after he failed to appear for sentencing. He was lodged at the Osceola County Jail without incident.
Thursday, Dec. 2
• Officers were dispatched to an ongoing civil dispute between a landlord and tenants over eviction proceedings in progress. Officers calmed the situation and the individuals separated.
• Officers received a report of a vehicle being stolen by an ex-boyfriend. The caller changed her mind and no longer wished police to respond.
• Officers responded to a threats complaint. The caller’s estranged husband had been released from jail and came to her residence, where he is not welcome. Words were exchanged and the man left. The matter will be submitted to the Prosecutor for possible charges of trespassing and possible violations of bond conditions.
• Officers assisted the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with an individual who had been brought in for a mental evaluation after he had fought with officers and staff of the facility, he was living in.
• Due to a high volume of calls, officers were requested to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department on a domestic assault call. Once officers were on scene, the caller refused to cooperate with the investigation. Officers transported the caller and children to a relative’s house.
• Officers were dispatched to a man sitting in his car outside a gas station during the night hours, who was making the on-duty clerk nervous. Contact was made with a local man who was just driving around to get out of the house for a while.
• Officers were requested to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with an intoxicated individual who was having trouble walking into the hospital for a court-ordered blood sample. He had been arrested for Operating While Impaired. Officers assisted with helping the man maintain an upright position while the blood draw was done.
Friday, Dec. 3
• Officers arrested an 18-year-old male on an outstanding warrant for probation violation. The male was also found to be a minor in possession of a vape device.
• Officers took a complaint of a man urinating in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The caller stated the man was intoxicated and asked for a cigarette before driving off. She had not seen the man before and was not able to get the license plate number. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers responded to a complaint that a teen had run off from his grandmother. The officer looked for the teen but was unable to locate him. His grandmother did not want him entered as a runaway and stated he would come home; she was just concerned the trouble he may get into in the meantime since he had left with a teen girl. The officer checked the next day and verified the teen had returned home safely.
Saturday, Dec. 4
• An officer arrested a 33-year-old male on five outstanding warrants. He held warrants out of other counties for Dangerous drugs, shoplifting, failing to appear for drug testing, animal cruelty and an Unlawful Entry warrant from an incident the Reed City Police investigated in 2020. The man was lodged at the Osceola County Jail without incident.
• Officers were dispatched to a car-deer accident. There were no injuries and minor damage to the vehicle.
• Officers were dispatched to a man driving and walking in circles at a local park. The caller stated his behavior seemed odd. Officers made contact and the man stated he was just out for a walk.
Sunday, Dec. 5
• Officers received a report of a vehicle having difficulty maintaining its driving lane and no headlights, heading north into the city. Officers located the vehicle and observed it partially leave the roadway. The vehicle continued through a four-way stop before pulling over for the officer. The 22-year-old man was arrested for Operating Impaired with a High Blood Alcohol Content. He was lodged at the Osceola County Jail without incident.
• Officers took a report of a two-vehicle property damage accident. There were no injuries and minor damage to the vehicles.
• Officers were dispatched to a suspicious situation. The caller stated she heard people in the hallway of the apartment complex yelling about guns and a shootout. The officer responded and spoke with the complex occupants. The other residents stated no one had been yelling in the hall. The matter is believed to be a prank or mental health situation. The matter is under investigation.
