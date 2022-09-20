Monday, Sept. 5
• Officers arrested a 35-year-old man on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court. He was lodged at the Osceola County Jail.
• Officers were dispatched to a family dispute. No crime had taken place and the individuals were counseled on how to get along with each other.
• Officers were dispatched to a family dispute with the caller demanding family be thrown out. She was advised on how to go about filing the paperwork to evict the others if she wished.
• Officers were approached by a concerned individual who stated when calling the neighbor’s phone a stranger answered and said she was dead. It was determined the neighbor had recently changed her phone number and the new owner of the number was being mischievous.
• Officers received information and investigated a juvenile providing vape devices to other juvenile friends. The matter is under investigation.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
• Officers had a found credit card turned into the RCPD. The owner was contacted and the card returned.
• A found cell phone was turned over to the school liaison officer. The owner was located and the phone returned.
• The school liaison officer took a report of an assault involving a juvenile. The matter has been referred to Probate Court.
• Officers took a report of a two-vehicle accident. It occurred when the vehicle was parked and the other vehicle left the scene. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers were dispatched to a possible domestic assault in progress. Upon arrival, it was determined to be an individual experiencing difficulty with Alzheimer’s. No one was injured. The person was transported to the hospital for evaluation and to make determination on care going forward.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
• Officers conducted a joint investigation with CPS in regard to a referral on the living conditions of a child. The child was found to be cared for and OK.
Thursday, Sept. 8
• Officers were dispatched to an area check for an intoxicated man stumbling on the side of the road. Officers responded but were unable to locate the man.
• Officers were requested to contact an individual regarding the process of removing a vehicle abandoned on their property by family.
• Officers received a referral from adult protective services regarding an individual thought to be the victim of a financial scam. The matter was unfounded.
• Officers had a phone turned into the RCPD that was found in the park. If you lost a phone, call the RCPD to identify and claim it.
• The school liaison officer took a report of one teen showing another pornographic material. The matter was investigation and referred over to Probate Court.
Friday, Sept. 9
• Officers took a report over a property line dispute. The owners were talked to and advised the process for solving any dispute over the property line location.
• Officers were dispatched to an intoxicated individual who was reported to be suicidal and left his residence. The man returned to his residence, denied being suicidal and was left under the watch of his family.
• Officers took a report of unlawful entry regarding a teen male entering the residence of his girlfriend after being told numerous times by the parents he was not allowed on the property. He was issued a notice of trespass and the matter will be turned over to the prosecutor.
Saturday, Sept. 10
• Officers took a report of juveniles frequenting a local business and being disorderly. Once located, they will be served a notice of trespass not to return to the business.
• Officers issued an appearance citation to a 25-year-old woman for furnishing a vape device to a minor.
• Officers issued an appearance citation to a 60-year-old man for being in violation of the city trash/junk ordinance.
