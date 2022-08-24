Monday, Aug. 1
• Officers took a complaint of possible reckless driving. Upon investigation, the driver was warned to drive more cautiously and the caller was warned not to walk in the road impeding traffic.
• Officers received a report of a resident possessing fowl that may be in violation of city ordinance. Upon investigating, there was no violation.
• Officers were requested to back up an Osceola County Deputy regarding a man harassing customers for a ride at a local gas station. His wish for a ride was granted when it was discovered he had an outstanding warrant out of a nearby county.
• Officers were dispatched to check on an individual who was sitting in their car crying at an apartment complex parking lot. The individual was found to be having relationship problems but was otherwise okay.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
• Officers found an unlocked door at a local business while conducting property checks. The owner was contacted and the building secured.
• Officers assisted the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department for officer safety while a deputy conducted sobriety tests on a driver.
• Officers issued an appearance citation for having an unregistered/inoperable vehicle in violation of city ordinance.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
• While conducting a traffic stop for an expired plate, it was discovered the vehicle also had no insurance coverage. The 33-year-old male driver was issued an appearance citation for operating without insurance and cited for the expired plate.
Thursday, Aug. 4
• As part of standard reporting procedures, officers received a report from an assisted living facility of a bruise on a resident’s leg that was unknown as to how it occurred. Upon investigation, no reason was found to suggest any wrong doing.
• Officers took a report of a minor physical argument between two residents of an assisted living facility. Both residents have dementia and neither remembered it. There was no injury nor criminal culpability.
• Officers took a report of a dispute between neighbors at an apartment complex. Both were advised to refrain from contact with each other.
• Officers were dispatched to a found debit card. The owner was contacted and requested the card be destroyed as they had already requested a new one.
• While responding to an unrelated call, officers smelled marijuana and observed it being used in the public area of an apartment complex. The man was issued a citation for public use.
Friday, Aug. 5
• Officers received a complaint of theft by an employee of a local business. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers were dispatched to a two-car crash. There was only minor damage and no injuries.
• Officers received a complaint of possible criminal sexual conduct between an adult and a teen minor. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers receive a request to attempt to locate a local resident for a neighboring police agency. Contact was made and the individual was advised to contact the agency.
Saturday, Aug. 6
• Officers issued a verbal warning to a new resident for violating the city ordinance on burning.
• A verbal warning was issued to a UTV driver for operating for a short distance on a state highway.
Sunday, Aug. 7
• Officers responded to a complaint of trespassing. The complainant is of the belief that a previous tenant is into witchcraft and has been entering the house to leave witchcraft items. The complainant believes the previous tenant is conspiring to drive the caller insane. Officers found no proof to support the previous tenant had returned to the residence.
• Officers were dispatched to a suspicious situation. The caller stated they believed a woman they had seen to be suffering a mental health episode and were concerned for her safety. The officer was familiar with the woman who suffers from medical issues that can cause her to appear that way.
• Officers were dispatched to check on the well-being of an individual who was out of their medication. Contact was made and the person found to be OK. The stated to the officer they would get medication refills the next day.
Monday, Aug. 8
• Officers took a complaint of possible rape. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers were dispatched to a disorderly conduct complaint at an apartment complex. Both parties were warned of the behavior they exhibited during a verbal disagreement and advised to have no contact with each other.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
• Officers took a report of a runaway juvenile. The matter was unfounded.
• Officers issued an abatement notice for a large amount of remodeling refuse in the yard.
• Officers received a complaint of very angry emails regarding veteran’s services. It was discovered the Michigan State Police had already taken a report on the matter.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
• Officers received a complaint of careless driving by teenagers. Officers patrolled the area and there were no issues.
• While on patrol, officers issued a 48-hour removal tag to a vehicle left on the roadside.
Thursday, Aug. 11
• Officers received a report of unlawful entry to an unoccupied city building. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers took a report of malicious destruction of property. One of the involved individuals was also served a personal protection order when making contact regarding the incident. It is under investigation.
• Officers received a report of a tenant cleaning out the garage to a residence they are renting and a catalytic was found. The caller believed it may have been stolen by the previous tenant. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers were dispatched to a possible criminal sexual conduct. Upon investigation, it was determined to have happened outside the city and the investigation was turned over to the Osceola County Sheriff Department.
Friday, Aug. 12
• Officers served an abatement notice regarding a violation of the city trash ordinance.
• While on patrol, officers heard arguing and made contact with the individuals. An adult son and his mother were arguing because she would not give him her phone so he could check who she was messaging, regarding dating, on her phone. The situation was calmed and both were warned regarding the noise.
Saturday, Aug. 13
• While on patrol, officers located the door to a business partially open after hours. The building was checked and secure. The owner was also contacted.
• Officers made contact with a driver who was observed going well below the posted speed limit, impeding traffic. It was determined the driver was unfamiliar with the area and visiting a friend.
Sunday, Aug. 14
• While conducting a traffic stop for speeding, officers discovered the 25-year-old woman was driving with an expired license. She was issued an appearance citation for the expired license and cited for speed and having an expired license plate.
Monday, Aug. 15
• Officers took a report of a larceny of a semi-trailer by failing to return it after renting it from a business. The matter is under investigation.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
• Officers located and served a man a notice of trespassing. He was advised he was not welcome at the particular apartment complex at the request of management and that he would be trespassing if he returned.
• Officers were dispatched to a larceny complaint. Investigation revealed it was not a larceny but a civil dispute between the previous roommates.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
• Officers were dispatched to a complaint of loud music. The area was checked but the music had been turned off and the source was not located.
• Officers were dispatched to loud arguing. Upon arrival, it was discovered a couple was having a dispute and it had gotten loud. Warnings were given.
• Officers received a letter from a department of corrections inmate wanting to report a larceny of his property locally. It was discovered the RCPD was one of three agencies he had sent the letter to and it was already under investigation by another agency.
• Officers were dispatched to the Pere Marquette trail for a possible horse and buggy crash. It was determined the horses were tied out and had become entangled together. The Amish owners were singing for patients at an extended care facility nearby.
Thursday, Aug. 18
• Officers were dispatched to a possible criminal sexual conduct involving providing alcohol to a minor. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers took a complaint of trespassing at an apartment complex. The matter has been forwarded to the prosecutor for review.
Friday, Aug. 19
• Officers were dispatched to a two-car crash with minor damage and no injuries
• Officers received a report of possible child abuse. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers issued three abatement notices for overgrown grass.
• An officer issued a misdemeanor appearance citation to a 25-year-old man for trespassing at an apartment complex.
• Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a dog at large. A citation was issued to the owner.
• Officers arrested a 60-year-old man for Operating While Impaired by Alcohol. He was lodged at the Osceola County Jail.
Saturday, Aug. 20
• Officers were dispatched to a two-car crash with minor damage and no injuries.
• Officers investigated a report of an individual using a business’s dumpster for trash without permission. A warning was given at the request of the owner. While speaking with the individual she was issued an abatement notice for overgrown grass.
• Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint at an apartment complex. The matter was unfounded.
• Officers issued a citation to a 17-year-old juvenile for driving without a license. The vehicle was turned over to a licensed driver and the matter forwarded to Probate Court.
Sunday, Aug. 21
• Officers took a report of a criminal sexual conduct between two juveniles. The matter has been forwarded to Probate Court.
