Monday, July 4
• Officer dispatched to a trespassing call. This was a vacant lot that was driven on by someone from out of town that did not know. There was no damage done to the property and the individual did apologize for the misunderstanding.
• Officer dispatched to Reed City Hospital where there was an angry couple there with their child. The parents had gone through the cupboards in the room, and when approached about it by the staff, got upset. They chose to seek medical services elsewhere.
Tuesday, July 5
• Officer called to apartment building with complaint of a couple loudly arguing. They were issued a warning for the noise and agreed to discuss the matter more quietly the next day.
• While officer out patrolling, heard a loud squeal coming from an apartment. When contact was made, the person said everything was okay and she was there with her young niece.
• Officer responded to a call from a parent reporting her two juvenile daughters had snuck out of their home, violating probation. They later returned home and the case sent to probate court.
• Officers took a report of a relative placing a hidden camera in their home while the person was out of town. The matter is under investigation.
• Officer received a call from a man regarding a mailbox being hit and destroyed while he was at work. When officer met with him after he got out of work, the mailbox had been replaced and the homeowner was happy.
Wednesday, July 6
• An anonymous caller asked that a well-being check be done on a female subject, threatening to harm herself. The female was found to be okay and the officer spoke with the individual and her parent.
• Officer received a call regarding solicitors around town. When the subjects were found they were advised that a permit from the city was needed to continue. They cooperated and vacated the area.
• Officer received a call from an area business with a complaint of feeling threatened by a previous employee who was demanding money that was owed to her. The suspect was told she would be paid and to stop calling the business in a harassing manner. She was also advised she was no longer welcome on the premises.
• Officer dispatched to local park where it was reported that young kids were carelessly driving with a person on the hood of the vehicle. Officer responded, spoke with the kids as well as their parents, explaining what they had done.
Thursday, July 7
• Officer dispatched to a complaint of an inoperable vehicle. When the owner was contacted, he was able to provide proof of insurance, registration and showed that the vehicle was in running order. Allegations were unfounded.
• Officer issued one grass and one vehicle abatement notice.
Friday, July 8
• Officer dispatched to a possible violation of bond release conditions. The matter has been sent to the court for a possible revocation of bond.
• Officer dispatched to residence for a well-being check after a female was overheard threatening to harm herself. It was found to be a marital dispute and the woman stated she had said that in an attempt to prevent her husband from leaving.
• Officer dispatched to residence for disorderly and threatening conduct, to find the individual in question was violating a bond condition by consuming alcohol and the 37-year-old woman was placed under arrest.
• Officer responded to anonymous call that fireworks were being shot off. Upon arrival there was an odor as if something had been burning, but found no people or fireworks, and nothing unusual.
Saturday, July 9
• While on patrol officer witnessed a large 5th wheel parked on the street, which is against city ordinance. When the owner was contacted the did agree to move it into the driveway.
Tuesday, July 12
• Officers received a complaint of amplified music. An individual playing guitar and singing was located. He was advised that it was against City Ordinance to broadcast amplified music and if he wished to perform with a speaker, he would have to get permission from the city.
• Officers served an abatement notice for an inoperable vehicle.
• Officers conducted a well-being check on a juvenile. All was okay.
• Officers were dispatched to a possible child abuse complaint. The matter has been forwarded to the prosecutor for review.
• Officers were dispatched to a complaint of loud music. They were unable to locate any excessively loud music.
Wednesday, July 13
• Officers took a report of a missing 80-year-old man. His family called a short time later stating they had located him and he was okay.
Thursday, July 14
• Officers received a report of a young juvenile walking around unsupervised. Contact was made with the boy and his babysitter.
• Officers took report of unlawful entry and stalking. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers took a harassment report from a local business. A man was repeatedly calling to complain about employees he felt had behaved improperly. He was warned to stop calling the business and served a notice not to return to the property.
• Officers took a report of packages being delivered to the wrong address. The caller thought the neighbor might be using their address for unlawful purposes. Contact was made and the packages will be delivered to the correct address in the future.
• Officers took a report of road rage. Upon talking to the two involved, no crime had been committed. One driver felt the other had cut them off in traffic and impolite hand gestures were exchanged. Both calmed down and were sent on their way.
Friday, July 15
• While on foot patrol, an officer located unlocked doors to a local business after hours. The business was check and the doors secured. The owner was notified.
• During a traffic stop, officers arrested a 22-year-old male passenger on an outstanding warrant.
Saturday, July 16
• Officers were dispatched to a noise disturbance at an apartment complex. Upon investigating, it was learned a couple had a verbal dispute and she had told the male boyfriend, loudly, to leave her apartment. She was warned about the noise and advised to call if he returned and she required assistance.
• Officers took a complaint of harassment. Upon investigation, it was determined both involved did not like each other and had spoken unkindly about each other. Since the one was causing problems at the other’s place of work, she was served with a trespass notice not to come onto the property.
• Officers took a report of a possible violation of bond conditions. The matter was unfounded.
• Officers were dispatched to a possible property damage accident. The caller believed someone had backed into her parked car and left. A report was completed.
• Officers transported an individual experiencing mental health difficulties to a care center.
Sunday, July 17
• Officers took a report regarding one resident striking another at an assisted living facility. Both involved suffer from dementia and no injuries occurred. A report was completed. The matter was not found to be criminal in nature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.