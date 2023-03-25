Monday, March 13
Officers were dispatched to a residence after a 911 call was placed about a family member being aggressive. After arrival, the situation was de-escalated, and everything was fine.
Tuesday, March 14
School Liaison Officer confiscated a vape pen from a High School student and issued a citation. Charges have been requested on a second student for providing the vape device to a minor.
School Liaison Officer assisted in transporting a juvenile for a mental health evaluation.
An Officer served an abatement notice regarding trash stored in violation of city ordinance.
An Officer responded to a car vs. semi crash. There were no injuries and only minor damage to the vehicles.
Wednesday, March 14
School Liaison Officer was dispatched to assist with a special needs juvenile that was being assaultive toward staff members.
An officer transported a man to the RCH for a mental evaluation after calling into the police department and showing signs of instability.
An officer was dispatched to a house for a wellbeing check, from where dispatched received an unusual phone call. The woman was transported to the RCH for a mental health evaluation.
An officer was dispatched to a home regarding unlawful entry of an intoxicated man who was known to the homeowner. Charges have been requested in the matter.
Thursday, March 16
An officer took a report for a minor accident in a parking lot. No injuries reported.
A report was taken on a two-car private property accident. There were no injuries and only minor damage.
Officers took a report of threats and harassment by a coworker of the complainant. The matter is under investigation.
Officers transported an individual to an out-of-town mental health facility for inpatient treatment.
The liaison officer issued a citation to a juvenile in possession of a vape device. This was the second offense.
Friday, March 17
An officer assisted Big Rapids PD in serving a court subpoena on a local resident.
Officers took a report of slashed tires. The investigation revealed it to be an angry ex-boyfriend. The matter has been forwarded to the prosecutor for charges.
Officers took a report of a two-car private property accident. There were no injuries and only minor damage.
An Officer was dispatched to a call regarding an internet scam. The individual was led to believe he was online dating. The woman asked for money to come and see him and was told he did not have the money. She then advised she was coming to see him but called and stated she had been kidnapped and he needed to pay the ransom. Investigation revealed the woman not to exist and none of the information given to the man to be true.
Saturday, March 18
An Officer conducted a traffic stop of a car that was dragging something and causing sparks on the road. After investigation the plate was found to be expired. A citation was issued.
An Officer was dispatched to an establishment in town where an individual was intoxicated and had been inside causing a disturbance. The 28-year-old woman was arrested for violating her probation by drinking alcohol.
Sunday, March 19
An Officer assisted Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with an arrest of an individual after being pulled over while driving intoxicated.
An Officer noticed trash left out by the road. After investigating, turns out the family moved out and left the trash behind. Contact with landlord/owner to be completed.
