Our school liaison officer issued two citations to two separate juveniles for possession of a nicotine vaping device.
Officers took a report of a juvenile in possession of a marijuana vape device. The matter has been forwarded to the prosecutor for possible charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver
Officers took a report of a juvenile refusing to return home. Contact was made with the juvenile and he returned home.
An officer responded to a fraud complaint from an individual who had been contacted by two individuals claiming to be customer service agents from an internet company. They claimed they would be sending her a reimbursement for slow internet service, directly deposited into her bank account. Even though the individuals were able to access her bank account, she was able to stop the transaction from happening and no money was ever stolen. The officer advised the woman to update all passwords to her accounts, as well as adding additional security measures to her accounts.
While on foot patrol, an officer noticed a local business with an unlocked door. The officer searched the building and found everything to be secure. The owner was contacted.
An officer responded to a call from an individual who stated she was being harassed by her estranged husband. The officer made contact with the man and advised him to stay away and only communicate when absolutely necessary pertaining to the couple’s children.
An officer responded to a one vehicle accident. After speaking with the driver, it appears the vehicle had been put in neutral and began to roll with the driver partially inside. She sustained multiple injuries when the vehicle finally came to a stop. The vehicle also sustained some damage from the incident.
An officer responded to a noise complaint concerning loud music. The officer made contact with the person responsible, who turned the music off. He was issued a verbal warning.
An officer was called to inspect a suspicious situation of an unattended lawn mower running for several hours. It was determined the individual was simply trying to use all the gas prior to winter storage.
The school liaison officer was called to the school concerning a situation between two male students. One student felt that he was being threatened with bodily harm by another. The case has been sent to the prosecutor for review.
An officer was called to a local apartment complex regarding a trespassing violation. The subject was not located, but a witness said the person had been there to collect belongings and had gone. The apartment manager was notified of the situation and the case was closed.
An officer responded to an entry alarm at a residence. It was determined that an authorized individual had entered the home and the matter was closed.
Officers took a report of fraud regarding a rental house. The victim stated they had been in contact with someone on Facebook regarding the property and had been asked for a deposit. Money was sent and a meeting was scheduled to view the house. It was at that time when no one showed that it was discovered to be a fraud.
Officers responded to a situation involving a 19-year-old male who admitted to possessing an illegal vaping device, as well as distributing vape pens to minors. The man received a citation for possessing a vape device under the age of 21 as well as being charged with a misdemeanor for the act of furnishing the devices to minors. A court date has been scheduled for the latter charge.
An officer, along with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a situation at the local hospital involving a man who was being disorderly and refusing to leave the property. He had been discharged earlier but stated he had no place to go and started making suicide threats. The man was readmitted for a mental health evaluation.
Officers responded to a complaint from a man who felt inappropriate comments were directed at his small child while out trick-or-treating. The officer investigated the situation and found no crime had taken place.
