Monday, Jan. 17
• Officers served trespass notices to two individuals who had been evicted from a local apartment complex.
• While on patrol, officers pulled over a vehicle without a license plate. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the driver had an outstanding warrant from another county, as well as an invalid driver’s license. The individual was taken to the Osceola County Jail for the warrant and cited for not having a legal driver’s license.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
• Officers responded to a call from the local school concerning a juvenile who was demonstrating inappropriate and threatening behavior toward school personnel. Upon arrival, the situation was calmed, and a plan was developed for the student.
• Officers were called to the local high school for a student who appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Through investigation, the use of narcotics was verified and a citation was issued.
• After receiving a request from a probation officer, officers located an individual who appeared to be in violation of his residential probation terms. The man explained that he was locked out of the probation house, but returned to the residence in which he needed to be staying without incident. A meeting was scheduled between himself and his probation officer for the next day to further discuss the matter.
• An officer was dispatched to a residence where a woman reported hearing a female screaming as well as a loud vehicle, speeding away with a person riding on the hood. The officer attempted to locate the vehicle, based on the description he was given, but was not able to find anything matching the description. Our officer also checked with the local hospital to make sure someone had not come in with injuries that may have occurred if they had in fact fallen off of the hood of a moving vehicle.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
• Officers were called to a local business to investigate a man who was behaving erratically and threatening violence against another individual. Upon arrival, the officer witnessed the man screaming profanities and making threats of shooting the man he was having the altercation with. The officer located a BB pistol and spoke with the man about his actions; however, the man continued to scream profanities at the officer. He was eventually arrested and transported to the Osceola County jail. He was charged with Felonious Assault, Resisting and Obstructing arrest as well as disorderly conduct.
Friday, Jan. 21
• An individual came into the department to report that upon arriving at her residence, a known individual had entered her home, locked the doors and was refusing to let her in. She also reported that she had a PPO against the man and knew that he also had an outstanding warrant. Officers went to the home and arrested the man without incident. He was taken to the Osceola County Jail and the case has been forwarded to the District Court for review.
• An officer was dispatched to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with an individual who was reported as being disorderly. Upon arrival, the suspect was compliant and no further assistance was needed.
Sunday, Jan. 23
• An officer responded to a noise complaint at a local apartment complex. The officer visited the unit in question and spoke with the tenants. While he was there he did hear that commercials would in fact get louder on the television but not to the point of being excessive or disturbing to others. The case was closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.