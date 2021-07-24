CADILLAC — The Shay Locomotive display in Cadillac is in the process of undergoing a complete facelift.
CJ’s Excavating on Tuesday removed the canopy that had for many years been covering the historic steam engine that resides within Cadillac City Park.
The removal of the canopy is the first of many changes coming to the display in the next several weeks. The initiative to reconstruct the shelter facility that protects and showcases the Shay is being spearheaded by the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class.
Leadership Class member and city of Cadillac Community Development Director John Wallace said the project will entail replacement of the canopy, along with the 12 support poles holding it up. The plan is to replace the 12 support poles with only four, which will provide for a less obstructed view of the locomotive, Wallace said.
Lighting also is being added to illuminate the Shay at night, and the leadership class is preparing a formal history on the Shay that will be available on the chamber or Wexford County Historical Society website and accessible by a QR code onsite. The existing historical plaque at the site will be completely refurbished and reinstalled.
Wallace said they’ll also be installing bricks in front of the locomotive engraved with the names of the groups and individuals that donated toward the project’s completion.
After the canopy is removed, Wallace estimated that within a couple of days they would be doing excavation work and pouring the footings for the new canopy structure. He said it would take between four and six weeks to complete the project.
According to council documents, the Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class has raised around $90,000 and secured around $15,000 in labor contributions toward the project’s completion.
Wallace said the materials and colors used in the construction of the new showcase will match closely with those of nearby features within the Cadillac Commons, including The Market, which has a metal, black and red motif.
The old canopy will be repurposed and used by C.J.’s Excavating at their location on M-115.
“It’s good that it will be used for something and not just thrown away,” Wallace said.
