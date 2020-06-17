“Return to School Roadmap” with guidance to be released June 30

LANSING — Multiple local superintendents are eager to see the full plan after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that she will be releasing the "Return to School Roadmap" on June 30.
Whitmer announced Wednesday Michigan schools may resume in-person learning in phase 4 of the MI Safe Start plan, with strict safety measures in place. The governor also announced the upcoming release of the executive order and a robust document called “Michigan’s Return to School Roadmap” that will provide details on what will be required and what will be recommended for schools.
The governor also highlighted the need for support and flexibility from the federal government to help ensure resources for students and educators.
“Our students and educators have made incredible sacrifices these past few months to protect themselves and their families from the spread of COVID-19,” Whitmer said. “Thanks to our aggressive action against this virus, those who have done their part to flatten the curve, and the heroes on the front lines, I am optimistic that we will return to in-person learning in the fall. Schools must make sure to enact strict safety measures to continue protecting educators, students, and their families. I will continue working closely with the Return to Learn Advisory Council and leaders in health care to ensure we get this right, but we also need more flexibility and support from the federal government. This crisis has had serious implications on our budget, and we need federal support if we’re going to get this right for our kids.”
Marion Superintendent Chris Arrington said his takeaway is the announcement was "much ado about nothing." He added it provided zero perspectives that he didn't already know. He also said the state can keep promising to avoid financial cuts, but until or unless the Fed steps in, he doesn't see how that is possible.
