Gull gliding over lake

It got kind of unseasonably cool and wet and raw there for a few days, though the rain was certainly a welcome sight for all of us, but the return to more summer-like weather is here as the calendar turns from June to July. There is the possibility for rain this Friday and Saturday, June 30 and July 1, but it's mostly sunny skies otherwise. Temps return to the low-to-mid 80s during the day and the mid-50s overnight, good sleeping weather. The gulls gliding gracefully over Lake Missaukee are a common sight this time of year. (photo by Mike Dunn) 

"

"