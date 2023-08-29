Sunset

The temperatures took a dip this week to fall-like conditions but the early days of September are expected to usher in a return to summer. Temps this weekend, Sept. 2-3, are projected to be in the high 80s during the day under mostly sunny skies and that leads to temps expected to be in the low 90s under sunny skies to kick off the coming week. The days are slowly getting shorter with the arrival of all and that leads to some awesome sunsets in the north country. (photo by Mike Dunn) 

