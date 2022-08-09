Jeeps, side-by-sides, four wheelers and dirt bikes all offer awesome opportunities to explore the beautiful and remote natural areas that this region has to offer. Without these off-road-vehicles (ORVs), and the extensive trails established for them here, exploring interior parts of our forests would not be possible for many.
People with their own acreage often own and use ORVs to tool around their property, and never hit the trails. However, Michigan’s free ORV weekend is coming up in a couple of weeks, and this gives riders the chance to try out the trails at no cost. During two special weekends a year, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) waives the cost of the ORV sticker and ORV trail pass, which together normally cost about $36.
There is sometimes a stereotype about the kinds of people that ride ORV trails being a wild bunch. What appears as wildness from the outside is more often, and more accurately, genuine enthusiasm for an exciting sport, enjoyed by families and individuals of all ages. It is not uncommon to find groups of middle-aged folks, as well as grandparents and young grandchildren, enjoying the trails together.
While it is super cool that the trails allow lots of people to venture further into nature than they otherwise could, it is important to keep in mind the impact that humans can have on natural areas, if they are not careful. The inadvertent spread of invasive species from human pathways into valuable interior habitat is one of the negative impacts that can happen. Fortunately, a few simple steps to clean off ourselves, vehicles and equipment between rides, is all it takes to protect the trails and adjacent natural areas. Everyone who enjoys these trails now, can appreciate the importance of preserving these experiences for future generations.
While seeing a muddy ORV being trailered down the road, you have a pretty good idea that the riders of that vehicle likely had a blast. That experience is part of what makes the sport so fun! However, when you consider that invasive species are often spread by tiny seeds that are hidden in that mud, the importance of cleaning vehicles as soon as you can becomes apparent. North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA) will soon be initiating a hashtag movement, to give riders a forum for sharing pictures of their muddy vehicles online, and also showing off their love of the sport and the trails, by showing off their freshly cleaned vehicle alongside that picture. Participation will be rewarded by small thank you gifts, and entry into a drawing for a larger prize. The exact hashtag that will be used will be unveiled in the fall. Follow NCCISMA at facebook.com\northcountryinvasives to be sure you don’t miss out on the hashtag prizes.
The planned hashtag movement is part of a larger project begun last spring. The project area includes all six of the counties covered by NCCISMA: Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford. This project is a pilot program funded by the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program (MISGP), with the goal of engaging ORV enthusiasts, in finding solutions to the challenges associated with preventing invasive species spread to, from, and along trails. Several innovative strategies will be employed toward this goal.
Currently, NCCISMA is surveying 537 miles of ORV trails for invasive species. With the data collected, NCCISMA will be producing signs for each of the trails surveyed that will include mapped locations of found high priority invasive species, locations of the nearest self-service car washes, and promotion of the hashtag movement. Participation in the hashtag movement represents just one of a variety of chances for people to win cool prizes as part of this project.
Another fun avenue of engagement that is planned is invasive species-themed trivia nights, which will take place at several area bars, that cater to ORV enthusiasts. Watch for these events at your favorite trailside watering hole starting this fall. Depending on the success of this project, the strategies employed may ultimately be used statewide to engage this demographic of outdoor recreationists. You can follow NCCISMA’s progress on this project, and find the related events calendar at NorthCountryInvasives.org.
Vicki Sawicki is the Program Coordinator for NCCISMA. For more information on this project, or other invasive species concerns, contact Vicki by phone at 231-429-5072, by email at vicki.sawicki@macd.org, or stop by NCCISMA’s office at 401 N. Lake St. in Cadillac.
