Riding an e-bike - it's “You, only faster”

“You, only faster” that’s the phrase, bicycle manufacturer, specialized uses to describe their e-bikes.
And Bob Hunt, who rides one, says that’s an accurate description of what it’s like to ride an e-bike.
“I still have to pedal, but when the electric motor comes on, I go faster.” Bob, an avid cyclist, told me that in recent years, it had been harder keeping up with his regular cycling partners.
“The group was fun to ride with, but at age 74, I was struggling to keep up with them on my road bike. The e-bike has made a huge difference. I still have to pedal. This bike won’t power itself, but when the motor kicks in, I am able to hang with the group. Earlier this fall, I went out with riders from the Cadillac Cycle Club and we averaged 20 mph for 40 miles. I was bushed at the end, but without the motor, I could have never done a ride like that.“
Not all e-bikes require the rider to pedal. E-bikes are separated into three classes. Class 1 and Class 3 bikes require the rider to pedal to activate the electric motor. With Class 1 bikes, the motor will cease to function at 20 mph; Class 3 bikes disengage at 28 mph. The electric motor in Class 2 bikes will propel bikes, whether the rider is pedaling or not, to a speed of 28 mph, at which point it will disengage.
The difference between a regular bike and an e-bike becomes noticeable on hills. Instead of down shifting and pedaling hard. E-bikers can relax and either, the pedal assist will kick in automatically, or you’ll manually activate a throttle for a quick boost. Either way, you will get up the hill without breaking a sweat. This extra speed can be a limiting factor. E-bikes are not welcome everywhere.
E-bikes cannot be ridden on trails or pathways that have been designated as non-motorized. According to DNR official, Scott Slavin, these restrictions have been made because these non-motorized routes were not designed for the speed of e-bikes. Class 1 e-bikes which top out at 20 mph are permitted on linear paved trails like the White Pine. The popular Heritage Trail which runs through Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore does allow e-bikes, but the rider must pedal them.
How long an electric motor will run depends on the size of battery, as well as how often, and at what level, the motor is engaged. Bob Hunt’s bike, which is a Class 3 bike, has three settings. “If I run the bike, which is equipped with a lithium battery, at the maximum power setting it might only go an hour-and-a-half. If I run it at the basic setting, it will last 6 to 8 hours. After a ride I just plug it in and it recharges in 2-3 hours.” With a variety of bikes, battery types, and sizes available, run times and charging times will vary.
In preparing this column, I decided I needed some first-hand experience with an e-bike.
Ezra Bunce at McLain’s Cycle and Fitness offered one and I took it out back from their store for a trial ride. I started out with the motor off. And other than finding the bike heavier and requiring a bit more effort to pedal than my carbon fiber road bike, it was like “riding a bike.”
While pedaling, I pressed the button engaging the motor. Instantly, my speed picked up. I was reminded of that day when the training wheels come off and Dad is running beside the bike with a hand on the seat while the young rider works to get his balance.
You’re pedaling, but faster thanks to the parent hand that is propelling the bike. When I moved the speed dial up to “turbo” I was still pedaling and feeling no strain but the bike took off quickly accelerating toward 20miles per hour. I was in the bike lane on Chestnut with a fair amount of traffic, so I gently braked to cut the speed and shifted back to less motor. You definitely aren’t burning as many calories on an e-bike, but it sure supplies an enjoyable ride. E-bike riders have been known to liken the experience to “being a kid again.”
Ezra noted that about half of the bikes they sell are e-bikes and range in price from about $1500 to over $7000.
Certain models can be hard to get, so those thinking about purchasing an e-bike might want to check out what’s available even though the cycling season is winding down.
