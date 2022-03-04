Senate Bill 768, House vote to cut state income tax rate: Passed 62 to 42 in the House
To cut the state income tax rate from 4.25% to 3.9% starting Jan. 1, 2022; authorize a $500 nonrefundable income tax credit for a taxpayers’ dependents who are age 18 and under; and lower from age 67 to age 62 eligibility for certain income tax exemptions on retirement income.
Y Jack O’Malley (R) Lake Ann, Rep. Dist. 101
Y Michele Hoitenga (R) Manton, Rep. Dist. 102
Y Daire Rendon (R) Lake City, Rep. Dist. 103
Y John Roth (R) Traverse City , Rep. Dist. 104
Senate Bill 768, Senate vote to cut state income tax rate: Passed 22 to 15 in the Senate
The Senate vote on the House-passed version of the bill described above, which does not include the business tax cut in an earlier version the Senate approved. With this vote the bill gets sent on to the Governor for signature or veto.
Y Curt VanderWall (R) Ludington, Sen. Dist. 35
House Bill 4833, Reform heavy equipment rentals tax: Passed 35 to 2 in the Senate
To replace the property tax levied on heavy equipment owned by rental companies with a 2% tax on heavy equipment rentals, to be distributed mostly to local governments.
Y Curt VanderWall (R) Ludington, Sen. Dist. 35
Senate Bill 392, Cut state business income tax rate: Passed 22 to 15 in the Senate
To cut the state’s business income tax rate from 6% to 3.9% starting Jan. 1 2022.
Y Curt VanderWall (R) Ludington, Sen. Dist. 35
