Senate Bill 82, 2021-2022 State Budget: Passed 35 to 0 in the Senate
The non-education of the state budget for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, 2021. The bill appropriates $50.706 billion for all non-education state spending, of which $10.378 billion is federal money, including unprecedented amounts enacted by Congress as part of epidemic “stimulus” and relief bills.
When the state education spending authorized in House Bill 4400 is added (see below), the combined budgets propose spending a grand total of $68.9 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year, which is $10.4 billion more than the state has ever spent prior to the pandemic. That includes $3.6 billion more in state spending, a 10.4% increase, and $6.7 billion more in federal spending, a 28.4% increase.
The legislature did not appropriate the total amount available for the year, leaving about $11 billion in federal grants and higher-than expected state revenue collections to be allocated later.
35 Sen. Curt VanderWall R-Ludington Y
Senate Bill 82, 2021-2022 State Budget: Passed 99 to 6 in the House
The House vote on the budget bill described above.
101 Rep. Jack O’Malley R-Lake Ann Y
102 Rep. Michele Hoitenga R-Manton Y
103 Rep. Daire Rendon R-Lake City Y
104 Rep. John Roth R-Traverse City Y
House Bill 4400, 2021-2022 State Education Budget: Passed 34 to 2 in the Senate
The state education budget for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, 2021. The bill appropriates $19.218 billion for all state education spending. This includes $431.9 million for community colleges, $1.808 billion for the state’s four-year colleges and universities, and $1.978 billion for K-12 public schools.
35 Sen. Curt VanderWall R-Ludington Y
House Bill 4400, 2021-2022 State Education Budget: Passed 97 to 8
The House vote on the budget bill described above.
101 Rep. Jack O’Malley R-Lake Ann Y
102 Rep. Michele Hoitenga R-Manton Y
103 Rep. Daire Rendon R-Lake City Y
104 Rep. John Roth R-Traverse City Y
Y = Yes, N = No, X = Not Voting
