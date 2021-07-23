To approve an “initiated law” that would repeal one of the two Michigan statutes that authorize a governor to assume extraordinary powers during an emergency, including statewide “lockdowns” like those ordered under the 2020 coronavirus epidemic.
Enacted in 1945, this law places no limit on the duration of a declared emergency. The state’s other emergency powers law adopted in 1976 puts a 28 day deadline on a governor’s assumption of emergency powers, with legislative approval required for any extensions.
Approval by the governor is not required for an initiated law approved by both the House and Senate. The Senate approved the proposal a week earlier, which means with this vote the 1945 law is officially repealed.
101 Rep. Jack O’Malley R-Lake Ann Y
102 Rep. Michele Hoitenga R-Manton Y
103 Rep. Daire Rendon R-Lake City Y
104 Rep. John Roth R-Traverse City Y
To authorize voter initiatives to place term limits on elected officials of “general law” villages. A petition signed by 10% of registered voters would place a measure on the local ballot limiting future elected officials to four two-year terms or two four-year terms.
101 Rep. Jack O’Malley R-Lake Ann Y
102 Rep. Michele Hoitenga R-Manton Y
103 Rep. Daire Rendon R-Lake City Y
104 Rep. John Roth R-Traverse City Y
To repeal a provision in the state campaign finance disclosure law which mandates that campaign fundraising committees must disclose to regulators the turnout at each fund-raising event.
101 Rep. Jack O’Malley R-Lake Ann Y
102 Rep. Michele Hoitenga R-Manton Y
103 Rep. Daire Rendon R-Lake City Y
104 Rep. John Roth R-Traverse City Y
Y = Yes, N = No, X = Not Voting
MichiganVotes.org, a free, non-partisan website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, providing concise, non-partisan, plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate. Please visit www.MichiganVotes.org.
