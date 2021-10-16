Q: I believe Cadillac celebrated its centennial in 1971 and I don’t remember any recognition of our 125th anniversary in 1996. I was wondering what the plans are this year for our 150th anniversary?
A: Rover contacted Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia who said this question has come up recently. He said depending on the date you are using this year could mark the 150th anniversary or it still could be a few years off.
If a person is using when the first sawmill operations occurred in 1871 as the starting point, then 2021 would be the sesquicentennial. Although if a person is using when the Village of Clam Lake was established in 1874, Peccia said then the sesquicentennial won’t be for a few years.
Finally, if a person is using when Village of Clam Lake was incorporated as the City of Cadillac in 1877, then Peccia said the sesquicentennial won’t be until 2027. Peccia said in his estimation all of the area’s history should be celebrated and if a group of citizens or an organization wants to spearhead some sort of celebration it is something the city might be interested in doing.
“I think it is great people are wanting to celebrate the history in our area,” he said.
Q: Should people wait a certain period after they get their flu shot before getting the Pfizer booster shot for COVID-19?
A: District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Morse said the quick answer is, No. Morse said they can get flu and booster doses on the same day or any spacing between them of their choosing.
If you have a question for Rover you can email it to news@cadillacnews.com or call (231) 775-NEWS (6397).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.