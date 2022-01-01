Q: There is quite a large tree down in Maple Hill Cemetery. Are there any plans for its removal any time soon?
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne said he had three forestry crews out and a contractor the day of the windstorm, Dec. 16, and they took care of anything that was a danger and/or blocking the roads to begin with. Now that the city was cleaned up, Payne said crews started cleaning up the cemetery on Dec. 20.
Q: Are there proactive attempts being made in the City of Cadillac and townships of Wexford County to enforce and eliminate obvious blight conditions?
A: When it comes to the Cadillac, city manager Marcus Peccia said there are a variety of positions within the municipality that have some responsibility when it comes to the follow up for blight complaints. Peccia also said there currently initiatives underway that allow the city to assist property owners to remove things that create unsightly property or blight and to help property owners connect with other agencies that can assist them.
He said an example of that is the prosperity grant the city recently received from Consumer Energy. A small portion of that grant will be used to help property owners mitigate blight, according to Peccia.
When it comes to zoning in Antioch Township, Boon Township, Cherry Grove Township, Greenwood Township, Hanover Township, Liberty Township, Selma Township, Slagle Township, South Branch Township, Springville Township and Wexford Township it is handled by the Wexford Joint Planning Commission.
Calls were made to Wexford Joint Planning Commission Planning and Zoning Administrator Robert Hall, but were not immediately returned. Once Rover hears from Hall he will update this answer.
