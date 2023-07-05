LAKE CITY – Participating in the Greatest Fourth in the North road race is a longstanding tradition for the Jacobs family of Owosso.
It was natural for brothers Noah and Ben Jacobs to be part of the field initially since the family owned a cottage near Lake City and the brothers are both passionate runners. Noah was 14 and Ben was 12 when the boys first took part in the Greatest Fourth road race in 2013. The boys ran in the 2K fun run that year, which Noah won.
In the years since, Noah and Ben have been among the top finishers in the 5K race each July. Noah, in fact, won the 5K race for the seventh time this year, crossing the finish line in 16:16. Ben also fared very well, coming in fifth place (17:40).
Doing well in the race is nice, the brothers say, but the festive Fourth of July atmosphere in Lake City is what always beckons the family to come back.
“Everyone here is always so nice,” said Noah, 24, who competed in cross country and track for the University of Wisconsin before graduating last year and is now an insurance agent in his native Owosso.
“It’s a great family atmosphere. You see some of the runners wearing the patriotic colors and there are always a lot of families with their children. There are people cheering for you when you come down Main Street at the end of the race. Where else do you find that?”
Ben, a recent University of Michigan graduate with a degree in exercise science, said coming to Lake City “is a great way to start the Fourth” each year.
“You get up early, eat a little breakfast and then everybody heads out for Lake City,” he said. “It’s always enjoyable to take in the atmosphere here and be part of it.”
Noah and Ben were both runners of note for Corunna High School. It was not unusual for them during their prep years to invite their teammates to come north and stay with the family at the cottage during the Fourth of July holiday. The teammates, in turn, would also participate in the 5K road race in Lake City. The tradition of having friends of Noah and Ben visiting the family cottage during the Fourth has continued.
Diane Jacobs, Noah and Ben’s mom, wouldn’t want it any other way. She said Tuesday that having a crowded cottage over the Fourth of July holiday is something she looks forward to each year.
“I love when the boys have their friends up here visiting,” she said. “Everybody has a good time in Lake City when we come for the Fourth. It’s a great environment.”
Diane, 54, a fifth-grade teacher for the Corunna Middle School, is a cancer survivor. She started running the 5K race herself along with her sons after the disease went into remission. She completed the race on Tuesday in 38:15, finishing in the middle of the pack of the 174 female 5K runners.
“This was my fifth year doing the race,” she said with a smile. “It's something I can do with my sons. I enjoy the challenge.”
