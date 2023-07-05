CADILLAC — An 84-year old Cadillac native is living proof that it’s never too late to dream big. Kim Emmons-Knor has a goal to earn her Gold Wings from the United States Parachute Association — completing 1,000 jumps. Right now she’s somewhere in the mid-500s.
To accomplish this goal she sold her home in Colorado and bought a large camper van. Now she’s traveling from drop zone to drop zone throughout the Midwest, making multiple jumps on weekends. She calls her project, Rush for the Gold.
Emmons-Knor was a member of the first U.S. Women’s Parachute Team at the World Championships in 1962, where they won two gold medals competing against 23 countries. In 2013 she was inducted in the National Skydiving Museum Hall of Fame and now serves as an ambassador.
Sherry Butcher, national director of the USPA and who just completed 10,000 jumps, is helping Emmons-Knor reach her goal.
“I have contacts,” she said. “I know lots of drop zone owners because I owned one for 30 years. I told her I can get people to donate tandems for such a good cause.”
Two weeks ago Skydive Grand Haven donated three jumps for her cause.
“We had so much fun yesterday! Meet Kim, a skydiving world championship gold medalist,” they raved on their Facebook page. “We are honored to be part of her journey ... a total legend and my soul mate. Words can’t describe the life this woman has led as a sky dive pioneer.”
Last weekend she made three jumps at Midwest Skydiving in Ray Township near Detroit.
“I slept in my van and jumped three amazing jumps in winds great enough to do standing landings on each jump!” she texted. “Sooooo much fun!”
“As soon as she arrives on a drop zone she’s just a magnet,” Butcher said. “Everyone wants to talk to her. They want to see her log books, artifacts and her awards.”
Knor was raised on Petrie Road by Dr. D.O. Emmons, an optometrist. Her visits home, where her three siblings now live, were always newsworthy.
After winning the gold medals, she made headlines in the Cadillac News when she returned for exhibition diving. The first was held in 1962 at the Cadillac Country Club with three exhibition jumps. In 1963, the Cadillac Chamber of Commerce hired Emmons-Knor for a membership campaign. She jumped out of an airplane followed by hundreds of little parachutes. Two of them had free membership certificates.
As a result, Louis Armstrong was inducted into the Cadillac Chamber of Commerce. (See “Louis Armstrong becomes member of Cadillac Chamber of Commerce.”)
Four years before making women’s parachute history, Emmons-Knor dropped out of college and moved to Chicago where she worked in a drug store. The owner’s son was the cashier. He was also a special forces military veteran, a former airborne ranger.
When he and his buddies hung out in the store she would eavesdrop. She loved hearing about their plans to start a parachuting club. She told them she wanted to join and jump out of airplanes.
They invited her to the field and taught her how to pack the chutes. But she reminded them that she was there to jump. Soon she was a card-carrying member. She found the card recently. She is club member number five.
“When I started jumping the method was spotting, to get out of the plane and drift over to land on that target,” she said. “I was good at calculating that. So by my 30th jump I was competing with all guys.”
At Fort Bragg in 1961 she competed with a woman for the first time. In 1962 six women showed up at a national competition, enough to put together a competitive team. They made history and headlines when they won two golds in 1962.
Over the next four years she continued skydiving, traveling to 27 countries. When she returned in 1966, she reconnected with her future husband Milan Knor, whom she met at the championships in 1962. That’s when he made international headlines by defecting from communist Yugoslavia by jumping into a car filled with federal agents.
The couple married in 1966. But just one day after the birth of their daughter, Knor, an engineer, was severely injured testing a parachute for the company he worked for. After three years of surgeries to save his legs, the couple quit jumping to focus on raising their daughters, Dr. Holly Knor (Animal Planet, Emergency Vets) and Tara Knor.
After Milan died in 1997, Emmons-Knor and Tara moved to Denver to be near Holly. There she reunited with the parachuting community. Her former coach Jerry Bourquin convinced her to jump again at 64.
This summer Emmons-Knor is concentrating on her four-year plan to reach 1,000 jumps. She’s starting in the Midwest.
“Cadillac is my go-to,” she said. “I can stay with my sister Jane (Jesweak). In the fall I head to Arizona and California and in the winter, Florida. By the end of December, I would like to have it whittled down to 330 jumps left.”
“We’ve got a good momentum now,” Butcher said. “My goal in 2023 was to help her get 100 jumps and just in the last month, she’s done 20 or 21. I think we’ll be able to get 100 jumps a year. It’s just a matter of her to keep traveling and feeling good.”
