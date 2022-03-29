Safety is always in mind on farms. Agriculture ranked ninth last year as one of the most dangerous industries. Why? Farmers are generally tired, livestock can be unpredictable, machinery is large; add in adverse weather, and it can create a recipe for danger. There’s another layer of safety that most people are not thinking about in agriculture, which is cyber security — a new but imposing threat.
MAEAP and safety
One of the things that Jodi DeHate, Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program technician, does is talk about safety with the farmers she works with. Specifically, how to respond to spills, such as manure spills, fertilizer spills or pesticide spills. We develop a simple plan and try to make the document handy for the farm.
MAEAP and the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) work together to provide technical assistance and cost share to help mitigate problems in some of these areas. For instance, the storage of liquid fertilizers should have more containment than just the large poly container. Those can rupture, so a containment area with an appropriate liner to hold the maximum amount of liquid stored is built. This is the same for storage of pesticides or fuel. Secondary containment is best, and some containment is better than no containment.
Manure Safety
Michigan Manure Hauler Certification Program is a new program that is the brainchild of Michigan State University Extension educator Charles Gould. The program is to help farm or custom manure spreading companies go through a robust safety class. The end of the program comes with an in-person safety inspection of manure hauling equipment from Charles. Earlier this month, there was a Manure Management Summit. This conference not only talked about manure spills and how to respond, but nutrient management as a whole — media response to a spill, safety around manure pits and how to mitigate accidents.
Situational Awareness
Working with livestock or large equipment daily can lead to a loss of your sense of danger. Situational awareness needs to be kept at the forefront and that’s hard when the situation is one you’ve done the same for days. For instance, working with dairy cows every day, you can forget that cows kill more people than sharks do annually. Farmers have to recognize animal behavior changes, whether it’s a look that signals a cow is going to charge you and she’s normally friendly, or when an animal is scared and wants to escape by any means necessary, which may include knocking you down.
Animal Safety
Biosecurity is something most livestock farms take seriously. What is biosecurity? Biosecurity are procedures intended to protect humans, and in this case animals, against diseases and other harmful contaminants.
What does that mean? It means that on many farms, but especially pig and poultry farms that farmers and employees will sanitize and shower before entering the barns and do again when they leave. This seems extreme, but pigs and birds, especially, are very susceptible to certain viruses and diseases that kill them within days if contracted. Right now, there’s an avian flu spreading in the US. So far, it’s been contained to backyard flocks and one or two larger facilities. China’s pork herd was decimated by African Swine Fever and lost over half it’s herd of 700 million pigs. On dairy farms and beef farms, boot sanitation is key in stopping the spread of diseases.
Farmers do vaccinate their herds for known diseases, but novel diseases like the ones mentioned above have no vaccine and the cure is only the prevention through biosecurity. Farmers also care for their animals by walking through barns to find animals that may be sick. On dairy farms that have trackers on their cows, the computer system helps farmers monitor which animals may be sick.
Road Safety
Farm equipment is large. Those tires block a lot of area that drivers cannot see. Blind spots are everywhere. The equipment they are hauling block the rear and mirrors on tractors or trucks often get bumped in the field by tree limbs making it hard for drivers to see behind them. Tractors move less than 30 mph. People following any farm equipment need to be prepared for the slow speed, as well as unannounced left turns. How do you know when a tractor is turning? A tractor will slow down near a road or a driveway. Give them space to turn, and don’t pass until it’s safe to do so.
Cyber Security
Cyber Security is new and so is how to approach keeping a farm’s data and information safe. Any new farm equipment comes with tons of technology. For example, GPS technology which guides equipment through the field for precise planting, spraying, and fertilizing. Often farms can adjust seed quantities per acre based on productivity of areas of the field either manually through the program for the planter or have it programmed beforehand. Fertilizer rates can be variable depending on need or productivity of the soil and downloaded into the program on the equipment. Dairy cows often have activity trackers, and that data is also on farm, as well as the history of that animal, robotic parlor information, and medicines administered to each cow.
This information is vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Not only is the information vulnerable to an attack but so is some equipment. With so much technology in pieces of equipment, the potential to be hacked is there.
What can farmers do to protect themselves? First, talk with the equipment dealers to make sure equipment on the farm has security they need. Second, any computer programs or data storage needs to have robust passwords or multifactor passwords. Lastly, back up any information that’s sensitive. Paying a small fee for a cloud based back up service seems best if it has appropriate security in place.
Doing your part
There’s a lot of pieces to think about when it comes to safety and security on farms. What can you do to ensure safety for farmers? Obey traffic laws when passing farm equipment. Be patient with them and wait to pass when it’s appropriate. Secondly, when visiting a farm, wait for someone from the farm to meet you in the driveway or designated spot. Don’t wander. You can put yourself or their livestock in jeopardy.
Jodi DeHate is the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program Technician for Missaukee, Wexford, Kalkaska and Crawford counties. She can be contacted at jodi.dehate@macd.org or 231-839-7193.
