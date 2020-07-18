COVID-19

CADILLAC — Osceola County has one new confirmed COVID-19 case at the start of the weekend.

As of Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Osceola County is up to 55 confirmed COVID-19 cases with six probable cases and zero deaths.

Wexford County remained at 44 confirmed cases with 9 probable cases and four deaths. Missaukee County had 25 cases, 13 probable cases and one death. Lake County had 12 cases, one probable case and zero deaths.

Saturday also brought a rise in cases across the state with 678 new cases and nine new deaths making the total 73,180 confirmed cases and 6,117 deaths.