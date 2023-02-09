Manton schools are closed today, Thursday, Feb. 9
FREE Daily Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Autopsy reports received, suspicious death investigation making way to prosecutor's desk soon
- Cadillac trio sign for football at D2 schools
- School closings for Tuesday, Feb. 7
- Tawas man shot, killed by State Police trooper following a crash
- Cadillac man headed to prison for meth conviction
- Local senior earns full ride scholarship to Mid Michigan College
- Mason man dead after snowmobile crash Friday in Wexford County
- Public record — Wexford County's 84th District Court
- CHS settling in after principal retirement, CAPS gets news about MSP grant application
- CHS, districts across the state target of swatting calls Tuesday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.