The following schools are closed today, Friday, Feb. 11: Cadillac Area Public Schools (but Club House will remain open); Cadillac Heritage Christian School; Cadillac St. Ann School; Evart Schools; Lake City schools; Marion schools; Manton schools; McBain schools; McBain Northern Michigan Christian school; The Mecosta-Osceola ISD; Mesick schools; Pine River schools; Reed City schools; Reed City preschool; Reed City Trinity Lutheran School; The Wexford-Missaukee ISD