The following schools are closed today, Friday, Feb. 11: Cadillac Area Public Schools (but Club House will remain open); Cadillac Heritage Christian School; Cadillac St. Ann School; Evart Schools; Lake City schools; Marion schools; Manton schools; McBain schools; McBain Northern Michigan Christian school; The Mecosta-Osceola ISD; Mesick schools; Pine River schools; Reed City schools; Reed City preschool; Reed City Trinity Lutheran School; The Wexford-Missaukee ISD
Latest News
- Wexford transition houses to become focus as talks of closure come up
- Cadillac's Tonello headed to Lake State for women's hockey
- A big, big night for NMC
- Pine River, Evart claims wrestling districts
- Manton takes care of Roscommon
- Company pays for Phase II environmental assessment of Manton gas station property
- Sweetness, fun on tap
- After almost 18 years, Harrietta treasurer retires
Most Popular
Articles
- Scott Patino
- Deaf rapper with ties to Lake City to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
- 2 charged in weekend home invasion, assault and stolen vehicle incidents
- It's about balance for Cadillac native, U-M athletics administrator
- Kristie Lynn Carpenter
- Duane Clifford Larr
- Judith Fae Denzel
- A message from nurses: 'We are tired'
- Marion superintendent responds to students holding racially charged sign on social media
- Bernard E Narva
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.