The following schools will be closed Friday, Feb. 5: Baldwin schools; Cadillac schools, including for virtual students, but CAPS Clubhouse will remain open; Cadillac Heritage Christian school; Cadillac St. Ann school; Evart schools; Lake City area schools; Marion schools; Manton schools; McBain schools, McBain Northern Michigan Christian school; The Mecosta-Osceola ISD; Mesick schools; Reed City schools; Reed City Trinity Lutheran; Pine River Area Schools; The Wexford-Missaukee ISD
