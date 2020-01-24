breaking School closings for Friday, Jan. 24 Jan 24, 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following schools are closed today, Friday, Jan. 24: Evart schools, Pine River schools; Reed City schools; Trinity Lutheran School in Reed City; the Mecosta-Osceola ISD; Marion schools are closed today due to illness. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News RC's Rohde to run for Concordia One county looks at paramedic pay TC West clips Cadillac Flu cases, flu-like illnesses on the rise in Cadillac area Marion Public Schools to be closed Friday due to sickness 9-year-old boy injured after striking tree on snowmobile Phone scammers pose as health department to obtain personal info No movement for marijuana in Reed City Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMore questions than answers regarding kratomCadillac ice tree tips over, director of utilities says they're done for this yearMeth users, police weigh in on drug epidemicLow temps, snow can't come soon enough for Cadillac-area businessesGabriel James BreggCadillac woman accepts plea in Cadillac drug overdose caseMichigan, Cadillac area gas prices fallMissaukee County gets new EMS directorBetty June WhitleyLet's try this again: for second weekend in a row, forecasters predict big snowstorm Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Jan 26 Old country hymn church service Sun, Jan 26, 2020 Jan 27 Bingo - Veterans Benefit Mon, Jan 27, 2020 Jan 27 Kiwanis Club of Cadillac Mon, Jan 27, 2020 Jan 27 Women of the Moose meeting Mon, Jan 27, 2020 Jan 28 Weekly Peer Grief Support Group Tue, Jan 28, 2020 Jan 28 Depression, Bipolar, Chronic Illness Support Group Tue, Jan 28, 2020 Jan 28 Hamburger Night Tue, Jan 28, 2020 Jan 28 Hamburger Night Tue, Jan 28, 2020 Jan 29 Cadillac Community Food Pantry Wed, Jan 29, 2020 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
