The following schools are closed Monday, Dec. 6: Buckley schools, Cadillac schools (CAPS Clubhouse will remain open); Cadillac Heritage Christian School; Cadillac St. Ann School; Evart schools, Lake City schools, Pine River schools, Manton schools, Marion schools, McBain schools, McBain Northern Michigan Christian school, Reed City schools, Reed City Trinity Luther school, the Mecosta-Osceola ISD; the Wexford-Missaukee ISD.