The following schools are closed, Monday, Feb. 7: Buckley schools; Cadillac Area Public Schools, including virtual learners, (CAPS Clubhouse will remain open); Cadillac Heritage Christian School; Cadillac St. Ann School; Lake City schools; Manton schools; Marion schools; McBain schools; McBain Northern Michigan Christian School; Mesick schools; Pine River schools; The Wexford-Missaukee ISD