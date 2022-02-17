The following schools are closed for Thursday, Feb. 17: Baldwin schools; Buckley schools; Cadillac schools are closed (Clubhouse will remain open); Cadillac Heritage Christian School; Cadillac St. Ann School; Evart schools; Lake City Schools; Manton schools; Marion schools; McBain schools; McBain Northern Michigan Christian School; the Mecosta-Osceola ISD; Mesick schools; Pine River Schools; Reed City public schools; Reed City Trinity Lutheran School; the Wexford-Missaukee ISD.
Latest News
- Amish man, former meth addict returns to Christianity, now runs rehab center
- Koch resigns from Wexford administrator position
- Trophy Night: Pine River claims D4 Team Wrestling regional
- Manton takes care of Lake City
- NMC too much for Pine River
- Mesick rallies to beat Mason County Eastern
- McBain rallies past Houghton Lake
- Cadillac falls to Alpena in hockey; more preps
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Deaths in Selma Township home believed to be murder-suicide
- School closings for Friday, Feb. 11
- Wexford County woman pleads guilty to embezzling from daughter in adult foster care
- Kimberly Mae Ellens
- Brittney N. Trowbridge
- 'I never thought we'd be together'
- Will omicron be the last COVID wave? MSU researcher says 1918 flu pandemic offers clues
- McBain's Benthem earns Mid-Michigan full ride
- Robert Ernest Harris
- Beverly Franklin
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.