The following schools are closed Thursday, Feb. 23: Cadillac schools (Clubhouse will remain open); Cadillac Heritage Christian; Evart schools; the Mecosta-Osceola ISD; Pine River schools; Reed City schools; Reed City Trinity Lutheran; St. Ann School of Cadillac.
