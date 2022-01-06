The following schools are closed Thursday, Jan. 6: Baldwin schools; Buckley schools; Cadillac Area Public Schools (Clubhouse will remain open); Cadillac Heritage Christian school; Cadillac St. Ann school; Lake City schools; Marion Schools; Manton schools; McBain public schools; McBain Northern Michigan Christian school; Mesick Schools; Mecosta-Osceola ISD; Pine River schools; Wexford-Missaukee ISD.