The following schools are closed Thursday, Jan. 6: Baldwin schools; Buckley schools; Cadillac Area Public Schools (Clubhouse will remain open); Cadillac Heritage Christian school; Cadillac St. Ann school; Lake City schools; Marion Schools; Manton schools; McBain public schools; McBain Northern Michigan Christian school; Mesick Schools; Mecosta-Osceola ISD; Pine River schools; Wexford-Missaukee ISD.
