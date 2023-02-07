The following schools are closed today, Tuesday, Feb. 7: Buckley schools; Cadillac schools (Clubhouse will remain open); Cadillac Heritage Christian School; Cadillac St. Ann School; Evart schools; Lake City schools (Base camp will remain open); Manton schools; Marion schools; McBain schools; McBain Northern Michigan Christian School; Mesick schools; the Mecosta-Osceola ISD; Pine River schools; Reed City schools; Reed City Trinity Lutheran School; the Wexford-Missaukee ISD.
