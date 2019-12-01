Cadillac Forest View Elementary is closed due to a power outage. CAPS Clubhouse at the high school annex building is open and available to any Forest View family in need of childcare.
Latest News
- College Roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level
- Cadillac National Guard soldiers enjoy holidays before early 2020 deployment
- Dynamite the Clown receives medals of honor
- Group draws attention to Michigan's seatbelt law
- A lack of contractor interest leads to five Reed City homeowners not receiving thousands of dollars to fix homes
- Reviewing economic success stories in Cadillac
- AAA: Post Turkey Day gas prices drop 6 cents
- Police arrest man in Lake County after he fled Osceola County on quad
Most Popular
Articles
- 84-year-old Cadillac man bags 400-pound black bear near Mesick
- Munson earns trauma designation
- Hollie Olson of Cadillac recognized as an Inspirational Hero
- Terryl Alan 'Terry' Hodgson
- Timothy John Rizor
- LeRoy teen arraigned, Pine River community mourns Tustin teen's death
- Two injured in oil and gas well explosion
- Thomas William Mueller
- Tour four Cadillac homes decked for the Holidays
- Cadillac-raised neuroscientist is awarded international recognition
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 5
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.