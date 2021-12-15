The following schools are closed Wednesday, Dec. 15: Cadillac public schools (Clubhouse will remain open); Cadillac Heritage Christian School; Lake City schools; Mesick schools; Marion schools; Manton schools; McBain schools; Northern Michigan Christian School; Pine River schools; Wexford-Missaukee ISD.
School closings for Wednesday, Dec. 15
