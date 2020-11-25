The following schools are closed Wednesday, Nov. 25: Cadillac Area Public Schools (CAPS Clubhouse will remain open); Cadillac St. Ann School; Pine River Area Schools; Reed City Area Schools; Reed City Trinity Lutheran; The Wexford-Missaukee ISD.
Latest News
- 3rd Missaukee County COVD death
- Nurse, wife, mother thankful for having whole family this holiday
- Organizers cancel (or possibly delay) Reed City Evergreen Festival parade
- 28 new COVID cases in local counties Tuesday
- Gas prices dropping across state, nation as turkey day approaches
- All-Big North Conference football team
- Water conservation group calls on AG to investigate Nestle
- Cadillac woman turns 100 amid the pandemic
Most Popular
Articles
- Grand Haven man bags record-book size whitetail deer near LeRoy
- 'I want to scream at the world.' Family suffers through COVID
- Jimmy Johns opens in Cadillac
- City police sued in federal court over excessive force claim
- Lake City man sentenced on CSC conviction
- Wexford County hits 400 COVID-19 cases
- Former Manton mayor Adam Hagstrom remembered for humor, love of community
- Cadillac man charged for threatening stranded motorist, police with dog
- Barbara C. Sutton
- New Wexford County death from COVID-19
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.