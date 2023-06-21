LAKE CITY – The annual “Scramble for Life” golf outing sponsored by the Wexford-Missaukee Right to Life is scheduled for Saturday, July 8, at the Missaukee Golf Club. It is a 10 a.m. shotgun start with golfers signing in between 9 and 9:45 a.m.

The fee is $240 per foursome for 18 holes or $60 for an individual golfer. Contact Brian Algie at (586) 354-6876 or (231) 839-2212 to register or visit wexfordmissaukeertl.org and follow the link. The deadline to register is July 1.

Sponsorships for the event are also available. A tournament sponsorship is $500 and that includes one foursome and a large sign near the registration site on the day of the event. A hole sponsorship is $100 is also available and they are acknowledged with tee signs on the course. Please contact Don Hoitenga at (231) 839-2583 to be a sponsor.

Golfers receive a box lunch and there will be team and individual prizes for closest to the pin, longest putt, longest drive, and other categories.

