LAKE CITY – The annual “Scramble for Life” golf outing sponsored by the Wexford-Missaukee Right to Life is scheduled for Saturday, July 8, at the Missaukee Golf Club. It is a 10 a.m. shotgun start with golfers signing in between 9 and 9:45 a.m.
The fee is $240 per foursome for 18 holes or $60 for an individual golfer. Contact Brian Algie at (586) 354-6876 or (231) 839-2212 to register or visit wexfordmissaukeertl.org and follow the link. The deadline to register is July 1.
Sponsorships for the event are also available. A tournament sponsorship is $500 and that includes one foursome and a large sign near the registration site on the day of the event. A hole sponsorship is $100 is also available and they are acknowledged with tee signs on the course. Please contact Don Hoitenga at (231) 839-2583 to be a sponsor.
Golfers receive a box lunch and there will be team and individual prizes for closest to the pin, longest putt, longest drive, and other categories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.