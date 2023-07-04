Daytime temps as we head into the heart of summer are expected to be in the low 80s during the day and comfortably in the mid-50s overnight. Mostly sunny skies, though there could be some rain on Monday, July 10. After a hot, humid Fourth of July, temps have dropped a bit but it's still good swimming weather once it reaches late morning. It was just a bit chilly for swimming on Saturday, July 1, at the county park but nearly perfect conditions for the resumption of the beach volleyball tournament. (photo by Mike Dunn)
