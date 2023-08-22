Missaukee and Wexford Conservation District are looking for local input on providing relevant conservation needs, resource concerns, priorities and recommendation regarding programs that can be used as tools to address those needs. This local input will be used to assist NRCS in determining their local priorities. Community stakeholders are the best way to deal with and understand local resource problems/concerns. Involving local community in the natural resource planning, implementation of solutions and evaluation of results.
Wexford Conservation District will be holding a local work group at the next Wexford Conservation District board meeting Sept. 13 at 9 a.m. All are welcome to come to give input on local conservation concerns, as we are all affected by the natural resource around as. The natural resource assessment will be utilized to prioritize local conservation concerns. This assessment determined the top five Wexford conservation concerns through a local survey. The discussion at this meeting will help further natural resource conservation needs, so Wexford Conservation District can continue to serve the community’s conservation priorities.
Wexford County’s top five conservation concerns were determined to be:
- Soil quality and health
- Water quality and health
- Forest management
- Diversity (Farm and natural landscapes)
- Invasive Species
Missaukee Conservation District will be utilizing the natural resource assessment recently completed to aid in providing information to our NRCS partners. We’d like input from our partners, other conservation minded groups, civic leaders and the general public to assist NRCS in determining priorities in the near future. Please visit our website (missaukeecd.org) to sign up for our newsletter and participate in this important survey.
We look forward to serving our customers in the best manner possible and partnering works wonderfully.
Missaukee County’s top five conservation concerns were determined to be:
- Invasive species control
- Surface waters (lakes, streams, rivers) protection and management
- Forest health
- Water quality
- Agricultural fertilizer/pesticide use/management
Missaukee and Wexford Conservation District look forward to the local communities input. Which will provide the USDA and the Conservation District with relevant conservation needs, resource concerns, priorities and recommendations regarding programs that can be used as tools to address those needs.
Tiffany Jones is the District Manager for the Wexford Conservation District. For more information on conservation districts and for assistance in local conservation matters contact Tiffany by phone at 231-775-7681, ext. 3, by email at wexford@macd.org or stop by the office at 7192 E. 34 Road, Cadillac, Michigan 49601.
