Cadillac
• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• Cost: $4
• What: Wii Wednesday
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Knitting
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Sack Lunch
• Info: Bring your own lunch and enjoy with others.
• Time: Noon
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Drumming
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Line Dancing — Beginners
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Cadillac
• What: Tai Chi
• Time: Beginner at 9:30 a.m.; Advanced at 10:30 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Card Creations
• Info: Never ending ideas for greeting cards and beyond.
• Cost: $7
• Time: 11 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Lunch
• Time: Noon
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• Cost: $5
• What: Line Dancing
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Cadillac
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• Cost: $4
Cadillac
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• Cost: $4
• What: Lunch
• Time: Noon
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• Cost: $5
• What: Bingo
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Mah Jongg
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Drumming
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Line Dance
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
