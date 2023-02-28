Cadillac

• What: Parkinson’s support group

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Chili/baked potato, cottage cheese and peaches.

• Time: Noon

• Cost: Suggested donation, 60 and over and members $4, under 60 and nonmembers $5

Cadillac

• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• Cost: $4

• What: Wii Wednesday

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Knitting

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Sack Lunch

• Info: Bring your own lunch and enjoy with others.

• Time: Noon

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Drumming

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Line Dancing — Beginners

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Veal Parmesan, garlic toast, green beans and mixed fruit

• Time: Noon

• Cost: Suggested donation, 60 and over and members $4, under 60 and nonmembers $5.

Cadillac

• What: Tai Chi

• Time: 9:30 a.m. beginners; 10:30 a.m. advanced

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Card Creations

• Info: Never ending ideas for greeting cards and beyond.

• Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• Cost: $7

• What: Lunch

• Cost: $5. By reservation only.

• Time: Noon

• Place: Senior Center

• Contact: 231-779-9420

• What: Line Dancing

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Korean beef, broccoli, rice and madarins.

• Time: Noon

• Cost: Suggested donation, 60 and over and members $4, under 60 and nonmembers $5.

Cadillac

• What: Flexercise

• Info: Bring weights and bands

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• Cost: $4

• What: Bridge

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Closed for lunch

Cadillac

• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

• Time: 9 and 10 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• Cost: $4

• What: Lunch

• Time: Noon

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• Cost: $5

• What: Bingo

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Drumming

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Line Dance

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Beef stroganoff, dinner roll, peas/carrots and raspberry fluff.

• Time: Noon

• Cost: Suggested donation, 60 and over and members $4, under 60 and nonmembers $5.

Cadillac

• What: Walking/walking with poles

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: The Wex

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: French toast, sausage patties, scrambled eggs and citrus salad.

• Time: Noon

• Cost: Suggested donation, 60 and over and members $4, under 60 and nonmembers $5.

