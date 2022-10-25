Cadillac

• What: Parkinson’s Support Group

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Dementia Awareness Support Group

• Time: 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, winter blend vegetables, citrus salad

• Time: Noon

• Place: Manton Senior Center

Cadillac

• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• Cost: $4

• What: Wii Wednesday

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Knitting

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Sack Lunch

• Info: Bring your own lunch, enjoy with others.

• Time: Noon

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Drumming

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Line Dancing — Beginners

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Creamed Chicken, biscuits, Tuscan blend fruit cocktail

• Time: Noon

• Place: Manton Senior Center

Cadillac

• What: Tai Chi

• Time: 9:30 a.m. beginner, 10:30 advance

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Card Creations

• Time: 11 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Lunch

• Time: Noon

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• Cost: $5

• Contact: Reservation required (231) 779-9420

• What: Line Dancing

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Black eyed pea stew with sausage, sweet potato fries, strawberry praline salad

• Time: Noon

• Place: Manton Senior Center

Cadillac

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• Cost: $4

• What: Bridge

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Chili, baked potato, cottage cheese, peaches

• Time: Noon

• Place: Manton Senior Center

Cadillac

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• Cost: $4

• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Lunch

• Time: Noon

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• Cost: $5

• What: Bingo

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Mah Jongg

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Drumming

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Line Dance

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Goulash, spinach, beets, cherry fluff

• Time: Noon

• Place: Manton Senior Center

