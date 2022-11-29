Manton
• What: Lunch
• Info: Chicken Alfredo and Mediterranean blend fruit cocktail
• Time: Noon
• Place: Manton Senior Center
Cadillac
• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• Cost: $4
• What: Wii Wednesday
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Knitting
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Sack Lunch
• Info: Bring your own lunch and enjoy with others.
• Time: Noon
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Drumming
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Line Dancing — Beginners
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
• What: Lunch
• Info: Cabbage rolls, sweet potato fries, corn bread and cranberries
• Time: Noon
• Place: Manton Senior Center
• Cost: $4 for members, $5 non-members
Cadillac
• What: Tai Chi
• Time: 9:30 a.m. beginner, 10:30 advance
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Card Creations
• Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Info: Never ending ideas for greeting cards and beyond.
• Cost: $7 per class
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Lunch
• Time: Noon
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• Cost: $5
• Contact: Reservation required (231)779-9420
• What: Line Dancing
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Cadillac
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• Cost: $4
• What: Bridge
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
• What: Country Dance
• Info: Square dancing and live music by Country Rhythm. Lunch available by donations.
• Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Manton Senior Center, 302 W. Main
• Contact: (231)824-6329
Cadillac
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• Cost: $4
• What: Line Dance
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: SENIOR CENTER CLOSED
• Info: Center closed from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8.
