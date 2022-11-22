Cadillac
• What: Parkinson’s Support Group
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Dementia Awareness Support Group
• Time: 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
• What: Lunch
• Info: Wet burritos, confetti corn, veggie tray and cherry fluff.
• Time: Noon
• Place: Manton Senior Center
Cadillac
• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• Cost: $4
• What: Wii Wednesday
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Knitting
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Sack Lunch
• Info: Bring your own lunch and enjoy with others.
• Time: Noon
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Drumming
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Line Dancing — Beginners
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
• What: Lunch
• Info: Fish and Chips, coleslaw, applesauce
• Time: Noon
• Place: Manton Senior Center
• Cost: $4 for members, $5 non-members
Cadillac
• What: Senior Center Closed
• Info: Center closed for Thanksgiving. Have a happy holiday.
Manton
• What: Senior Center closed
• Info: Closed for Thanksgiving. Have a happy holiday.
Cadillac
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• Cost: $4
• What: Lunch
• Time: Noon
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• Cost: $5
• What: Bingo
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Mah Jongg
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Drumming
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Line Dance
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
• What: Lunch
• Info: Hamburgers, tater tots, carrot raisin salad and kiwi
• Time: Noon
• Place: Manton Senior Center
• Cost: $4 for members, $5 non-members
Manton
• What: Lunch
• Info: Chicken Alfredo and Mediterranean blend fruit cocktail
• Time: Noon
• Place: Manton Senior Center
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.