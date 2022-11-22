Cadillac

• What: Parkinson’s Support Group

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Dementia Awareness Support Group

• Time: 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Wet burritos, confetti corn, veggie tray and cherry fluff.

• Time: Noon

• Place: Manton Senior Center

Cadillac

• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• Cost: $4

• What: Wii Wednesday

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Knitting

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Sack Lunch

• Info: Bring your own lunch and enjoy with others.

• Time: Noon

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Drumming

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Line Dancing — Beginners

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Fish and Chips, coleslaw, applesauce

• Time: Noon

• Place: Manton Senior Center

• Cost: $4 for members, $5 non-members

Cadillac

• What: Senior Center Closed

• Info: Center closed for Thanksgiving. Have a happy holiday.

Manton

• What: Senior Center closed

• Info: Closed for Thanksgiving. Have a happy holiday.

Cadillac

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• Cost: $4

• What: Lunch

• Time: Noon

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• Cost: $5

• What: Bingo

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Mah Jongg

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Drumming

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Line Dance

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Hamburgers, tater tots, carrot raisin salad and kiwi

• Time: Noon

• Place: Manton Senior Center

• Cost: $4 for members, $5 non-members

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Chicken Alfredo and Mediterranean blend fruit cocktail

• Time: Noon

• Place: Manton Senior Center

"

"